St. Paul man found dead of 'homicidal violence' in Lake Superior

A St. Paul, Minnesota man was found dead of homicidal violence in Lake Superior over the weekend.

Dive teams working with investigators located the remains of Richard Balsimo, 34, in the lake off the coast of Grand Portage last Thursday and Friday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said he died of homicidal violence, but additional details about his cause of death are pending further investigation.

Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20. The St. Paul Police Department reported him missing last Tuesday.

The Cook County Attorney’s Office charged Robert West of Duluth with one count of aiding an offender and one count of interference with a dead body for his role in Balsimo’s death. The BCA says additional charges are expected.

The BCA, with assistance from several other agencies, is continuing to investigate Balsimo’s death. Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.