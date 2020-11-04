230,930 absentee ballots still outstanding in Minnesota

The Minnesota Secretary of State's office says 230,930 absentee ballots are outstanding as of today.

Under the state's grace period -- which is itself the subject of a court case -- ballots have until next Tuesday to arrive. Not all of them will be returned, of course.

The outstanding ballots will not swing any of the major races in Minnesota.

However, they could swing some of the closest Minnesota state legislative races, especially those decided by a few hundred votes.