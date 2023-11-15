Man, 21, shot and killed in Minneapolis Tuesday night

Minneapolis police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the Folwell neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the 3700 block of Newton Avenue North around 8:23 p.m. to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they administered life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

At this point, no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.