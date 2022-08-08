2022 Primary Election: How to register to vote, find your polling place

article

The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Voters across Minnesota can cast a ballot to decide which candidates from their party will be on the ballot for the November general election.

The races on the ballot this year include: U.S. representative, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state legislators, judicial seats, county officials, city/township officers and school board members. Only one candidate from each party can be on the ballot in the general election — the candidate with the most votes will represent their party on the ballot in November. That being said, in nonpartisan races (on the back of your ballot), generally, the two candidates who get the most votes will be on the ballot for the general election.

What time do polls open?

Most polls open on Election Day at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8 p.m. you will be allowed to vote, even if you do not reach the front of the line until after 8 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Some voters' polling places have changed this year due to redistricting following the 2020 Census. Be sure to double-check where you're voting — find your polling place at mnvotes.org/pollfinder. You can also get a map and directions to your polling place.

How to register to vote/check your voter registration

You can check your voter registration or register to vote at mnvotes.org.

If you are not already registered to vote or need to update your voter registration, you can do so at your polling place on Election Day or at an early voting location.

To register at your polling place on Election Day (or at an early voting location), you need to bring one of the following for proof of residence:

ID with current name and address

Valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or ID; or a receipt for any of these

Tribal ID with name, address, photo and signature

Photo ID AND a document with current name and address

Approved photo IDs (the ID can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents with current name and address (can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

Registered voter who can confirm your address

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

College student ID with housing list

Colleges and universities may send election officials a student housing list. If you are on the list, show your college photo ID to complete your registration.

Valid registration in the same precinct

If you are registered in the precinct but changed names or moved within the same precinct, you only need to tell the election judge your previous name or address.

Notice of Late Registration

If you registered to vote within 20 days of the election, you may get a Notice of Late Registration in the mail. Bring it with you and use it as your proof of residence to register.

Staff person of a residential facility

If you live in a residential facility, a staff person can go with you to the polling place to confirm your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A staff person can vouch for all eligible voters living in the facility.

The staff person must prove their employment at the facility. There are several ways to do this, including by showing an employee badge.

There are two other ways to register to vote, although registration temporarily closes 20 days before the election and opens again on Election Day for voters who register at their polling place.

Register online: You can register to vote online at mnvotes.org. To register to vote online, you will need an email address and either your Minnesota driver’s license, Minnesota ID card or the last four digits of your social security number. If you do not have those things, you can use a paper application.

Register on paper: You can download and print a voter registration application from mnvotes.org. Applications can be mailed or dropped off to either your county election office or to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office at

Secretary of State

60 Empire Dr.

Suite 100

St. Paul, MN 55103

What’s on my ballot?

You can view a sample ballot at mnvotes.org. The sample ballot shows a list of the candidates and any ballot questions you’ll be voting on.

How to vote early

You can vote early in person or by mail. Early voting began on June 24 and ends on Aug. 8. For the general election in November, early voting begins 46 days before Election Day.

You can vote early in person at your local elections office. The last day to vote early in person is Monday, Aug. 8.

Minneapolis voters can vote early at:

Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services

980 Hennepin Ave. E.

Minneapolis, MN 55414

If you are voting early by mail, you ballot must be received by Election Day or it will not be counted. You can return your ballot in person no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day to the election office that sent your ballot. You can drop off ballots for up to three other voters, but you will need to show an ID with name and signature when returning a ballot for someone else. You may not drop off your ballot at your polling place on Election Day.

Absentee voters must have a witness sign their ballot envelope and ballots must be received by Election Day to count.

You can track the status of your absentee ballot at mnvotes.org to confirm it was received and accepted without a problem.

