Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

2022 MN real estate outlook: Low rates, high demand, limited inventory

By
Published 
Housing
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Minneapolis Area Realtors released their annual housing report on what the Twin Cities residential real estate market looked like last year helping them predict how the market will act in 2022.

"We’ve had good markets, but this is about as strong as I’ve seen," realtor Jerry Moscowitz, part of Minneapolis Area Realtors, said.

2022 MN real estate outlook: Low rates, high demand, limited inventory

Minneapolis Area Realtors released their annual housing report on what the Twin Cities residential real estate market looked like last year helping them predict how the market will act in 2022.

He says a strong market means home values continue increasing, or homes continue to appreciate, while the market remains active.

Moscowitz says one of the biggest factors creating a competitive housing market in Minnesota is an imbalance of supply and demand. There are far more buyers interested in purchasing a home than there are homes on the market.

"Right now, what we consider a balanced market would be five to six months supply of inventory, and we’re sitting right now is more around the one month [range], right above that," Moscowitz said.

He says part of the reason for that is over the last ten years, fewer new homes are being built, especially in lower price ranges. He also points out that people thinking about selling their home may be thinking twice since they’ll also face a competitive buyers market.

His suggestion to buyers in 2022: don’t wait. He says there’s nothing happening in the market right now that would indicate home prices will go down. In fact, he says interest rates will likely rise while prices rise, meaning in the future you could end up paying more for less.

For more information on the housing market "monthly indicators" click here.