2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Minnesota's Twin Cities area

Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Whether its in-person or virtually, here are ways you can celebrate the legacy of MLK in the Twin Cities area:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

PAINT FOR PEACE (5:30 - 7:30 p.m.)

Location: Zanewood Recreation Center, 7100 - Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55429

Description: A painting event led by local artist, Flahn Manly, to encourage community healing and form a sense of peace through art and social engagement. Snacks and community resources will be provided.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/Zanewood.Rec.Center/?referrer=services_landing_page

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

MLK NOW 2022 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center - 1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Description: Panel discussions & conversations led by Black community activists, business leaders, business owners, politicians, educators and more. Live entertainment, Black-owned food vendors, children's activities and gaming room. Event is focused on 5 main segments: The Black Family, Changing Policy Community Forum, The Black Agenda, Embracing Our Black Youth, Celebration of Black Culture.

More info: https://mlknow2022.com/

KIDX: MLK I HAVE A DREAM (Take Home | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Location: KidX Court, Lower Level near Shoe Dept. Encore - Maplewood Mall - 3001 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood, MN 55109-1200

Description: Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with a take home craft kit. We'll be sharing our hopes, aspirations and dreams on our Cloud wall near the KidX Court.

More info: https://maplewoodmall.com/events-news/event/2022/01/15/default-calendar/kidx-mlk-i-have-a-dream

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

41ST ANNUAL MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. TRIBUTE CONCERT (Virtual | 4 p.m.)

Description: A special virtual tribute livestreamed from Ted Mann Concert Hall intermixing the words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with musical performances from U of M students and the greater Twin Cities community. Hosted and curated by U of M School of Music alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz, III of VocalEssence.

More info: https://diversity.umn.edu/events/martin-luther-king-jr-tribute

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

32ND ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HOLIDAY BREAKFAST (Virtual | 8:45 a.m.)

Description: Hear from keynote speaker, CNN Host and Senior Legal Analyst, Laura Coates, Emcee and spoken word artist, H. Adam Harris, Speaker, Michael L. Lomax, PH.D, Moderator, Angela Davis and special musical guest, KNOWN.

More info: https://www.mlkbreakfast.com/

REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY CELEBRATION (In-person/Virtual | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Locaiton: Powderhorn Recreation Center - 3400 15th Ave. S Minneapolis, MN 55407

Description: A showcase of visual and performing artists dedicated to every person, organization, group, business, and elected and appointed leaders who believe in, and will begin or continue to champion equal rights in voting for everyone in these United States. Attend the celebration in person at Powderhorn Park or watch the live stream on YouTube and Facebook to participate.

MORE INFO: https://www.ppna.org/mlkcelebration

2022 BOLD CONVERSATIONS: VOLUNTEERISM AND EQUITY (Virtual | 1-2:15 p.m.)

Description: This event will focus on volunteerism and the role that it plays in the journey toward a more equitable community and tangible actions that people can take. Speakers will include Seena Hodges, The Woke Coach; Renay Dossman, President of Neighborhood Development Center (NDC); Adair Mosley, President and CEO of Pillsbury United Communities; and Danielle Grant, President and CEO of AchieveMPLS.

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-bold-conversation-volunteerism-and-equity-tickets-237885220097

REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION (Virtual | 6:30-8 p.m.)

Description: An evening celebration at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center with speakers, live entertainment and the presentation of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Living the Dream award.

More info: https://www.minneapolisparks.org/activities__events/events/rev_dr_martin_luther_king_jr_celebration/