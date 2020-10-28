Senate candidate Jason Lewis released from Hibbing hospital after emergency surgery

article

Jason Lewis, a Republican senate candidate from Minnesota, was released from a Hibbing hospital Wednesday after a successful internal hernia surgery, his campaign announced.

Lewis stayed two nights at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing after he was rushed there for emergency surgery Monday morning.

Lewis’ campaign manager Tom Szymanski said the former congressman was rushed to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain. Doctors determined he was suffering from the severe internal hernia, which can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

In a statement Wednesday, Lewis thanked the doctors and staff at Fairview Range Medical Center for the “stellar care I received.”

“I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury,” he said in a statement.

He added that he will still need some time to recover, but plans to work hard in the six days leading up to the election.

Lewis represented Minnesota's second congressional district for one term until he was unseated by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in 2018. He is currently running for Senate against U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.