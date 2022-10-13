20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison

The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning.

Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on with another car.

Minnesota State Patrol responded to a 911 call reporting a driver going the wrong way down I-394 in Golden Valley, headed west in the eastbound lanes. But before troopers caught up with the driver, the vehicle, a red Jeep, had been involved in a head-on crash with a Chrysler just before the exit for Plymouth Road in Minnetonka.

Alan Alexander Caraveo of Melrose, Minnesota, was found unconscious and pinned behind the wheel of the Chrysler. A passenger was conscious but had suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital where Caraveo later died.

Following the crash, Maness admitted to having about 10 drinks and blew a 0.20 B.A.L.