Wrong-way driver kills one on I-394, alcohol suspected

The Minnesota State patrols believes alcohol was involved in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-394 early Friday morning.

MSP says a man in his 20s, driving a Jeep Wrangler, got on eastbound 394 heading west downtown at the 6th Street entrance.

The man continued driving west in the eastbound lanes into Minnetonka where he collided with a Chrysler Sebring with two people inside around 4:00 a.m near 394 and Plymouth Road.

A man his in 30s was killed in the crash and a 21-year-old woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The state Patrol is investigating the crash.