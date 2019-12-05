Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Coon Rapids crash

Published 
Traffic
FOX 9
article

A Champlin man was uninjured in this crash, so he sprung into action and gave CPR to a 2-year-old.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 2-year-old involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Coon Rapids this week has died from his injuries. After the crash, a 29-year-old gave him CPR at the scene.

Guatam Pujari died from his injuries Wednesday.

Man gives 2-year-old CPR after Coon Rapids crash

The 29-year-old Champlin man was involved in the crash, but was uninjured. So he sprung into action and may have saved the toddler's life.

29-year-old Mitch Heidmann, of Champlin, was also involved in the crash and sprang into action to help save the child, administering CPR at the site of the crash.

A Blaine man is a suspect in the case and has since been released from jail pending charges. According to police, the man’s truck skidded sideways into a few cars.