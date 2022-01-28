2 women dead in murder-suicide in Crystal, Minn.

Two women are dead after what police say was a murder-suicide in Crystal, Minnesota.

According to officers, police responded around shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Thursday after the two women, ages 62 and 73, were found inside a home on the 5100 block of 49th Avenue North.

Police say they are still investigating the incident but say it doesn't appear it was a random attack, and they are not searching for any other suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 763-531-1020.