2 siblings found guilty in 2020 murder of Lino Lakes man

A brother and sister have been found guilty of their roles in a robbery that left one man dead in Lino Lakes during the summer of 2020.

Nick Zielienski pled guilty to one count of second-degree intentional murder on Jan. 4, 2022. His sister, Melissa Zielienski, was found guilty of three counts of aiding and abetting murder by an Anoka County jury Feb. 3, 2022,

According to the original criminal complaint, Melissa Zielinski planned and orchestrated a robbery at the home of Karl Henderson, and enlisted her brother to assist.

In August 2020, Lino Lakes police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive.

A man told police he had just returned home when he saw an unfamiliar black SUV in the driveway. When he went inside, he found two people who he didn't know. He followed them outside and asked them what they were doing. The man, later identified as Zielinski, replied, "Your son stole on me," and "I'll take you out too."

Nick testified that they went to the Lino Lakes home with the intent of robbing Henderson at gunpoint, but the encounter turned deadly. Melissa placed restraints on Henderson, but he managed to break free. When Henderson lunged for his gun, there was a scuffle, and Nick admitted to firing two shots – hitting Henderson in the chest once.

While investigating the Henderson’s room officials found a 9mm handgun. DNA taken from the grip of the gun matched to Nick Zielinski, and the victim's father also picked him out of a photo lineup.

Both Zielinskis will be sentenced on Mar. 23, 2022.