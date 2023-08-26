2 murders in 2 days in St. Cloud: Woman sentenced for roles in 2021 homicides

A St. Cloud woman has been sentenced after she pled guilty to charges related to the deaths of two women days apart in 2021.

Angela Jones was one of four people charged following the death of Keisa Lange, whose body was found dumped along the side of Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud. Later, authorities connected Jones to the murder of Janesa Harris.

Both killings happened in a 48-hour period between June 1, 2021 and June 3. Authorities said on the evening of June 1, Jones went to Harris' apartment. Apparently, investigators say there had been a falling out between Jones and Harris, who cared for Jones and her children.

Harris was shot in the mouth and left to die by Jones, authorities say.

Then, on the morning of June 3, Lange was shot in the backseat of a vehicle and dumped along Cooper Avenue South. Prosecutors accused Jones' co-defendant, Deantae Davis of pulling the trigger and Jones of helping clean up evidence after the fact.

As for the prostitution charge, investigators said Jones, while being held in the murder cases, arranged for another jail inmate to perform sex acts with Jones' husband in exchange for bail money.

Jones pleaded guilty in June to charges in all three cases. This week, she was sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the murder of Harris, with the sentences for her role in Lange's killing and the prostitution case to run concurrently.

Davis was convicted by a jury in his murder trial and will serve life without release, prosecutors say.