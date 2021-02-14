2 killed in triple shooting in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

A man and a woman were killed in a triple shooting in the Standish neighborhood of southeast Minneapolis Sunday night.

At 10:42 p.m., police were called to the 4000 block of 28th Avenue South near Roosevelt High School on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found three people inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim is expected to survive.



No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.