2 killed in triple shooting in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man and a woman were killed in a triple shooting in the Standish neighborhood of southeast Minneapolis Sunday night.
At 10:42 p.m., police were called to the 4000 block of 28th Avenue South near Roosevelt High School on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found three people inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.