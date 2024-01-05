2 killed in southern Minnesota incident; firearm recovered

article

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office found a woman dead and a man critically injured in a Lake Benton home Thursday afternoon. The man later died.

Just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at a home on South Center Street in Lake Benton, Minnesota, law enforcement said. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead and a seriously injured man, according to the sheriff's office. The man was taken to Tyler Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say a firearm was recovered from the scene. The Buffalo Ridge Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting in the investigation.

Law enforcement said this was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the community.

The sheriff's office said more information will be given as the investigation continues.