Vikings GM search ends with Nolan Teasley: What does it mean?

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly hiring Nolan Teasley to be the team's next general manager. Teasley has been with the Seattle Seahawks for 13 seasons, the last four as the assistant GM to John Schneider. Teasley comes to Minnesota having won two Super Bowls in Seattle.



Almost exactly four months after firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Minnesota Vikings have their new general manager.

The Vikings haven’t officially announced the move yet, but NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter reported Saturday they’re hiring Nolan Teasley. While not a household name, his credentials should have Vikings’ fans excited.

Vikings GM: Who is Nolan Teasley?

The backstory:

Nolan Teasley had been with the Seattle Seahawks since the 2014 season, starting as a pro scout for the organization. He moved his way up to assistant director of pro personnel, director of pro personnel and had been the assistant general manager to Rob Schneider the past four seasons.

Teasley comes to Minnesota fresh off winning a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He helped lead the charge for Seattle to draft standout receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and bring in Sam Darnold via free agency.

Vikings leadership tree

Why you should care:

The Vikings are bringing in Teasley to form a new leadership tree as they started organized team activities last week at TCO Performance Center.

Rob Brzezinski, who served as the acting GM for the Vikings in the NFL Draft, interviewed for the job and was interested in being Adofo-Mensah’s replacement. Multiple reports Saturday indicated Brzezinski will stay with the organization as the executive vice president of football operations, largely in charge of the team’s salary cap and negotiating player contracts.

The Vikings’ ownership group, led by Zygi and Mark Wilf, likely now views the organization as a new "triangle of authority." That term was first adopted in 2006, relating to Rick Spielman, Brzezinski and coach Brad Childress. Now, that triangle is Teasley, Brezezinski and coach Kevin O’Connell.

Teasley spent six years working in marketing before sending a letter to all 32 NFL teams to take a chance on him. The Seahawks offered him a job as an intern, and his career took off from there.

Perhaps his first big decision in Minnesota is at the quarterback position. The Vikings signed Kyler Murray in the offseason, and J.J. McCarthy is back for his third season after being a top-10 pick. The team has said the starting job is an open competition that the two will decide themselves by what transpires on the field.

Both spoke after last Wednesday’s OTA practice in Eagan.

Vikings offseason program

Timeline:

The Vikings have more sessions of OTAs June 1-2, June 4, mandatory mini camp June 9-11 and then have their final OTAs June 15-18 before the team is dismissed for the summer.

The Vikings haven’t officially announced a training camp schedule, but it typically starts at the end of July.