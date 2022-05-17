Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
18
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Teen killed while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say

Published 
Updated May 18, 2022 7:05AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen dies after being trapped in sand at New Jersey beach

A teenage boy died on a New Jersey beach when police say the hole he was digging with his sister collapsed and trapped them both. 

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A teenage boy died on a New Jersey beach when police say the hole he was digging with his sister collapsed and trapped them both. 

Emergency responders from Tom's River and neighboring areas responded to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the teen siblings, who were visiting with family from out town, were digging a large hole when it caved in. 

A 17-year-old girl was pulled from the hole and treated at the scene, according to authorities. 

In an update posted to Facebook, the Toms River Police Department said 18-year-old Levy Caverley, of Maine, died in the collapse. 