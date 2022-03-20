2 injured in shooting near George Floyd Square, MPD says

Police are investigating after two people were shot near George Floyd Square Saturday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to ShotSpotter activations and multiple 911 reports of shots fired around 8:50 p.m. at the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South. Early investigations indicate that the occupants of two vehicles fired shots after "an interaction… escalated into gunfire."

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot with "potentially life-threatening injuries." He was transported to the hospital.

While at the scene, officers learned that there was another man who had been shot "related to" the shooting scene who arrived at Hennepin Healthcare. Police could not immediately provide the status of the man's injuries.

"MPD is investigating to determine the nature of the interaction, who was involved, and exactly what transpired," MPD Officer Garrett Parten wrote.

Police did not clarify where in the 3700 block the shooting happened, but it was between 37th and 38th streets on Chicago Avenue. George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago remains a memorialized intersection occupied in protest after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020.

Those who have information can provide anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.