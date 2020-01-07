2 in custody following incident in Dayton, Minnesota

Two suspects are in custody following an incident in Dayton, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, at about 4:20 p.m., officers from the Dayton and Maple Grove police departments were executing a search warrant at a home on 12000 block of Pineridge Way North. A gun was discharged by someone inside the home, and an officer returned fire.

Officials said two suspects ultimately surrendered and are now in custody.

No one was injured during the incident.