2 hurt in shooting on Minneapolis shooting along light rail

article

A shooting near a light rail train platform in Minneapolis left two people hurt on Monday night.

Police responded to East Franklin and Cedar Avenue South for reports of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two men who had been shot, with one suffering what police say are life-threatening injuries. Both men were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Our crews saw police investigating along the platform and near the Greenway, which runs through the area as well.

Police say it appears the shooting started as an altercation with a third man, who ran from the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Officers say no arrests have been made.