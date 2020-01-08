2 found dead in partially submerged car after rollover crash in northern Minnesota

Two people were found dead in a partially submerged car Tuesday morning following a crash in northern Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 9:50 a.m. the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a rollover vehicle in a ditch in Lakeside Township. The caller reported that there were two occupants in the vehicle and that the vehicle was upside down and partially submerged in water.

When authorities arrived, they confirmed two people were dead inside the vehicle. They are identified as Paul Debreto and Teresa Debreto, husband and wife, of Isle, Minnesota.

Both victims were transported to Ramsey County Medical Examiner whose provisional finding is that the pair died of probable hypothermia.