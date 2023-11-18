2 drivers killed in separate Anoka County crashes

Law enforcement is investigating two separate fatal crashes reported in Anoka County.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the first crash occurred in the City of Nowthen shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday. A man driving a minivan near the 22700 block of Jarvis Street Northwest crashed into a large piece of equipment being towed by a pickup truck.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman and two juveniles in the vehicle were transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The pickup driver was uninjured.

Hours later, around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday in Lino Lakes, law enforcement said the driver of a Subaru was getting on an entrance ramp for Interstate-35E at a high rate of speed and left the pavement. The vehicle went down an embankment and hit a culvert, causing it to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof in the center median.

The 20-year-old driver from Vadnais Heights was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the State Patrol’s crash report.

The sheriff’s office did not release further details about the victims or circumstances of the crashes. Both incidents remain under investigation.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, crashes have claimed at least 347 lives so far this year.