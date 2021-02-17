2 children safe after van they were in left running, stolen in St. Paul

Two children are safe after being taken during a vehicle theft in St. Paul, Minnesota Tuesday night.

The St. Paul Police Department said the children were in a van that was left running on the 600 block of Central Avenue. Someone jumped in the van and drove off, with the children still inside.

The suspect ditched the van a few miles away on the 400 block of Snelling Avenue. The kids were found safe inside the van a short time later.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

A similar incident occurred in Minneapolis earlier this month when an SUV was stolen while a family member ran into the house to grab an item before leaving. A 1-year-old boy was inside the vehicle. An Amber Alert was issued and the child was eventually found safe in the abandoned vehicle a few hours later.

There have also been several incidents reported across the Twin Cities metro of dogs being taken after the vehicle they were in, which was often left running, was stolen. Incidents have been reported in Minneapolis, Woodbury, St. Paul, Bloomington and, most recently, Eden Prairie.