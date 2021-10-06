17-year-old charged with murder in May 2021 Minneapolis shooting

A 17-year-old from Brooklyn Park has been charged in the killing of a 19-year-old in Minneapolis this past May.

The charges say Devante Sletten shot and killed the victim, whom he had been with earlier in the evening, while the victim was involved in a fight near the intersection of 27th Ave and Upton Ave N.

Police obtained multiple videos of the fight, which involved the victim and another unidentified man. The footage comes from Ring video and cell phone video from a woman standing next to the fight and narrating it.

Video shows the defendant get out of the car he was driving and fire three shots toward the group fighting. The video shows the victim react as if he had been shot.

Additionally, the video shows the victim run from the scene before falling to the ground.

The charges also say the family of the victim spoke to the defendant who admitted to them he was there and shot to "clear the scene."

Advertisement

The judge in the case, Mark Kappelhoff, ordered the defendant to stand trial as an adult.