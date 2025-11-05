16-year-old charged after shooting teen at Minneapolis birthday party

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly shot another teen in the head at a birthday party in Minneapolis. The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent. The charges say a witness at the scene said the boy shot and killed the victim after an "interaction" between the two of them.



A 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting another teen in the head at a birthday party in Minneapolis.

What we know:

The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent.

According to the charges, just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 2, officers responded to reports that someone was shot in the head in the basement of a home in Minneapolis.

At the scene, the victim, a teenager, was found in the basement with a gunshot wound to the side of his head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A semiautomatic gun was recovered in the basement, and there was a hole in the wall of the room from the bullet, the charges stated.

According to court documents, a witness at the scene was running away from the home while flagging down an officer. He told the officer his friend had been shot, and that he was in the basement of the home when the victim was shot.

The witness said that the 16-year-old shot the victim in the head after an "interaction" between the two. The witness then ran out of the house without his phone or shoes because he was afraid the 16-year-old would "shoot him too," charges said.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy at the scene, and he allegedly told the officers he was in the basement with the victim and witness when the shooting happened. The boy said he was sitting on his phone when the victim complimented his shoes. He then said he heard a single gunshot and went upstairs.

The 16-year-old allegedly admitted to touching the gun, court documents said.

Birthday party shooting

The backstory:

The initial 911 call for the shooting stated that the victim suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but officers later learned another teen could have shot the victim.

The shooting occurred during a birthday in the basement of a home. During the celebration, a firearm was discharged, striking the victim once and resulting in his death.