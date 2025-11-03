Teen fatally shot at Minneapolis birthday party, another teen arrested
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a teenager was fatally shot at a birthday party, and another teen is in custody.
Fatal shooting at birthday party
What we know:
Officers arrived at the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a teenager shot in the basement, and he was declared dead at the scene.
The initial 911 call reported that the victim suffered a self-inflected gunshot wound. However, officers later received information that another teen may have shot the victim.
Preliminary information indicates that the shooting occurred during a birthday in the basement of a home. During the celebration, a firearm was discharged, striking the victim once and resulting in his death.
What we don't know:
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The person of interest, also a teenager, is in custody.
Police have not provided the exact ages of the person of interest or the victim, but said they both appear to be teenagers.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis Police Department press conference.