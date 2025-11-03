Teen fatally shot at Minneapolis birthday party, another teen arrested

article

The Brief A shooting during a birthday party has left a teen boy dead. The incident happened in the basement of a home on the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North. Police say a person of interest, also a teen boy, has been taken into custody.



Minneapolis police say a teenager was fatally shot at a birthday party, and another teen is in custody.

Fatal shooting at birthday party

What we know:

Officers arrived at the 2900 block of Russell Avenue North at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a shooting. They found a teenager shot in the basement, and he was declared dead at the scene.

The initial 911 call reported that the victim suffered a self-inflected gunshot wound. However, officers later received information that another teen may have shot the victim.

Preliminary information indicates that the shooting occurred during a birthday in the basement of a home. During the celebration, a firearm was discharged, striking the victim once and resulting in his death.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The person of interest, also a teenager, is in custody.

Police have not provided the exact ages of the person of interest or the victim, but said they both appear to be teenagers.