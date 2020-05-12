111 pounds of meth, cocaine seized from Shoreview apartment, man arrested

Authorities arrested and charged a 32-year-old man after they seized 111 pounds of methamphetamine and 3.5 pounds of cocaine from an apartment in Shoreview, Minnesota last Friday.

Following a months-long narcotics investigation, members of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on an apartment in Shoreview. In the apartment, they located more than $615,000 worth of meth and cocaine.

Task force members arrested an Inver Grove Heights man who was in the apartment at the time. He has been charged in Ramsey County District Court with drug possession and sales charges. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.