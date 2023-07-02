10-year-old MN boy inspires with racing dreams at Elko Speedway

ELKO (FOX 9) – While many 10-year-old children might harbor dreams of becoming a race car driver when they grow up, Thomas Poretsky from Prior Lake decided he didn’t need to wait.

"While I’m in the car I’m inspiring someone who’s watching in the stands… just to do their hobby, whether it be volleyball, or tennis, or soccer, or racing," Thomas said to FOX 9.

Poretsky, who already tops more than 50 miles per hour before the fifth grade, is the newest face in the youth races at Elko Speedway. Belonging to a diverse background with a Jewish father and a Native American mother, the Poretsky family admits he is a unique presence in the sport.

"There is a conception that people have about racing and really what we figured out here at the track is that racing is for everyone," Thomas’ dad, Solomon, said.

Thomas has already witnessed cars being ripped apart right in front of him, and he admits it scares him. Despite the fears, his family credits racing for helping Thomas grow.

"Since he started racing, he’s like blossomed into this amazing little kid," his mother, Mary, said.

However, the journey hasn't been entirely smooth. Last weekend, for instance, Thomas' motor blew out during a race.

Then, what happened next left them surprised.

"You should’ve seen it, there were families coming from everywhere with wrenches and spark plugs and jacks," Mary explained. "There must’ve been 20 different people over here working on this car trying to get it ready."

A fellow competitor even loaned Thomas a spare motor, which Mary appreciated. "For him to do that, that was amazing. I think a really good life lesson for him was: keep going, cars broken, we’re going to fix it. Keep going, the car is broken, we’re going to fix it," she concluded.