Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Douglas County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County
Blizzard Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Lakeshore Flood Warning
from TUE 11:15 AM CDT until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County

1 killed in crash on Highway 12 in Wright County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Howard Lake Tuesday morning. 

The state patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 near Howard Lake. 

One person was killed in the collision. Beyond that, details released by the state patrol Tuesday afternoon are minimal, but more information will be released when available. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 