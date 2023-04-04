1 killed in crash on Highway 12 in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash near Howard Lake Tuesday morning.
The state patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 near Howard Lake.
One person was killed in the collision. Beyond that, details released by the state patrol Tuesday afternoon are minimal, but more information will be released when available.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story.