1 in custody after 2 injured in stabbing, hammer attack

article

Two people are in the hospital after an incident in south Minneapolis ended in a stabbing and hammer attack, according to Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder.

Elder says at 3:26 p.m. police responded to the 3500 block of 2nd Avenue South on a report of a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had been stabbed and a woman had been hit with a hammer, according to Elder.

Emergency crews took both people to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Both are in serious, but stable condition.

One man is in custody.

The case remains under investigation.