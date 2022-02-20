Expand / Collapse search
1 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Golden Valley

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Golden Valley
FOX 9
article

Golden Valley Police responded to a drive-by shooting that left one in critical condition Saturday night. (MNDOT)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Golden Valley Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North, just off Highway 100 in Golden Valley. According to early investigations, multiple shots were fired, and two traveling vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police say one person was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition from their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.