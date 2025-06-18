Expand / Collapse search
1 dead in Monticello crash involving semi, other vehicles

Published  June 18, 2025 10:00pm CDT
Footage of a fatal crash on I-94.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck and other vehicles.
    • One person is dead and other people in the crash were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
    • The crash happened on I-94 at about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection with Highway 25 in Monticello.

MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person died after a four-vehicle crash in Monticello on Wednesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

Fatal Monticello crash 

What we know:

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 94 (I-94) near the intersection with Highway 25, according to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report. 

Four vehicles, including a Freightliner semi-truck, a Chevy Traverse, a Ford F-350, and a Ford Focus, were reportedly involved in the crash.

The MSP reports that all four vehicles were eastbound on I-94 "when a rear-end collision occurred." 

The passenger in the Chevy Traverse, Susan Rintoul Rintoul, 69, from Minot, North Dakota, died in the crash. The report states she was not wearing a seat belt. 

The driver of the Chevy Traverse, a 71-year-old man from Minot, North Dakota, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver of the Ford F-350 and the driver of the Ford Focus were treated for minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not injured. 

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-94 for about a couple of hours as law enforcement officials processed the scene. 

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the crash have not been released. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and images from a MnDOT traffic camera. 

Road incidentsTraffic