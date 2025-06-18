1 dead in Monticello crash involving semi, other vehicles
MONTICELLO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person died after a four-vehicle crash in Monticello on Wednesday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Fatal Monticello crash
What we know:
The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Interstate 94 (I-94) near the intersection with Highway 25, according to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) crash report.
Four vehicles, including a Freightliner semi-truck, a Chevy Traverse, a Ford F-350, and a Ford Focus, were reportedly involved in the crash.
The MSP reports that all four vehicles were eastbound on I-94 "when a rear-end collision occurred."
The passenger in the Chevy Traverse, Susan Rintoul Rintoul, 69, from Minot, North Dakota, died in the crash. The report states she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Chevy Traverse, a 71-year-old man from Minot, North Dakota, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the driver of the Ford F-350 and the driver of the Ford Focus were treated for minor injuries.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-94 for about a couple of hours as law enforcement officials processed the scene.
What we don't know:
Details on what led to the crash have not been released.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and images from a MnDOT traffic camera.