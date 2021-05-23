1 dead after shooting, crash in Minneapolis

article

Police say a man died after a shooting and crash early Sunday in Minneapolis.

According to police, at 2:37 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and 4th Avenue on a report of a crash in which one of the vehicles had rolled over.

Officers located three people inside one of the vehicles, with a man trapped in the backseat area. Police were able to get him out of the car and into an ambulance. Officials located gunshot wounds and declared the man dead. A passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Authorities believe the victim was shot in the area of the 2300 block of 4th Street North, and the people in the car were trying to get him to Hennepin County Medical Center for medical treatment when they were involved in the crash.

Officials are investigating the case as a homicide. No one is in custody yet.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.