1 found dead after condo fire in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

One person was found dead after a fire at a condo in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department responded to a fire in a condo near 75th Street and Concord Boulevard. The fire chief said there was heavy fire and smoke throughout the unit when crews arrived.

One person died Sunday night in a fire in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota (FOX 9)

After knocking down the flames, firefighters went inside and found a person dead.

No details about the victim or the cause of fire have been released.

The condo received extensive fire damage, but no other units were affected.

The fire remains under investigation.