1 dead, 1 hurt after head-on crash in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a head-on collision in Minneapolis on Monday.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street SE.

According to officers, it appears a 40-year-old driver was headed south on Hiawatha when his vehicle crossed over the center lane and struck another vehicle head-on. The 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he later died. A 70-year-old man in the vehicle that was struck was treated at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation, police say.