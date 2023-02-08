$1.4 million to be spent on school bus stop arm cameras in Minnesota through grants

In an effort to increase safety at school bus stops, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced nearly $1.4 million in grants to go toward increased safety measures.

The DPS program is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, as well as, local police departments and sheriff’s offices, according to the announcement.

The Stop Arm Camera Grant project will support 19 schools and transportation companies in total.

"As a school bus driver, so many times I’ve felt that sudden fear and frustration because a motorist just disregards a stop arm and drives right past the bus," Michael Lane, a shop foreman and bus driver with Cloquet Transit, LCS Coaches, said in a statement. "Thanks to the grant project, we’ve installed new stop arm cameras on our buses. We’re able to much more easily identify violators and work with law enforcement on driver accountability and education."

The cameras provided through the project will help schools and law enforcement find potential violators and hold them accountable, according to the announcement.

In addition to the extra stop arm cameras, project funds will support education and awareness efforts to encourage drivers to obey the law, and stop for buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended.

In total, Minnesota state legislators approved $14.7 million in total funding for this project for 2022 and 2023.