Spring break meal makeovers

Looking to give your meals over spring break a boost? Registered dietitian and nutrition expert Christina Meyer-Jax shares some recipes.

Sunshine Smoothie



Ingredients

1 tbsp Ginger, fresh

2 tsp Lemon, zest

1 tbsp Honey

2 tbsp Lemon juice, fresh

1/8 tsp Turmeric, ground

1 cup Icelandic plain (or lightly sweetened vanilla yogurt) or dairy alternative yogurt

1-2 scoops Vital Protein Collagen Peptides

1 cup ice cubes



Directions:

Put all ingredients in a blender and blend until desired consistency



Moroccan Shrimp Salad with Chimichurri Dressing



For the Chimichurri Dressing:

1 clove garlic

1 cup fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

Pinch of crushed red pepper



For the Salad:

1 1/2 cups of grilled shrimp

6 cups baby arugula

1 cup shredded carrot

1 cup cucumber, chopped

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup fat free feta cheese crumbles

1/4 cup chopped almonds



Directions



For the Chimichurri Dressing:



Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped and well mixed. Set aside



For the Salad:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and toss. Divide into serving bowls and drizzle about 1 to 2 tablespoons of Chimichurri Dressing over top. Serve and enjoy.





Grilled + Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms



Ingredients:

4 portabello mushroom caps, stems removed and scooped out

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces low fat cream cheese, softened

1 cup low fat cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cloves garlic, minced

1.5 cups fresh spinach, chopped

0.25 cups fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard



Directions:

Preheat grill to medium heat. Bush all sides of the mushroom tops with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Placed hollow side down on grill and cook for about 6 to 8 minutes.



Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl combine cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic, spinach, basil and mustard. Mix well until creamy.



Turn mushrooms over, and spoon cream cheese mixture into the mushroom. Close the lid and cook another 10 minutes, or until cheese filling is melted and mushroom is soft. Remove from grill and serve immediately.

