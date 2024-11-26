MN House Republicans filing election contest lawsuit in District 54A

The Brief Minnesota House Republicans plan to file an election contest in District 54A over some missing ballots. The canvassing board certified the election results on Monday, giving Republicans seven days to file the lawsuit. Republicans say there are enough missing ballots that it could potentially sway the outcome of the race.



Minnesota House Republicans plan to file an election contest lawsuit in the House District 54A race over 21 missing ballots.

What we know

A hand recount last week of nearly 22,000 ballots in House District 54A solidified a lead for incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee) over Republican challenger Aaron Paul.

The canvassing board certified the election results on Monday, with Tabke winning 10,979 votes to Paul's 10,965 votes — a 14 vote difference.

But a mystery over some ballots has prompted the GOP to take action.

Missing ballot mystery?

There's still some mystery about some voters who checked in to vote but whose ballots don't appear in the totals. Scott County is still investigating why it counted 20 more people checking in to vote early at one precinct than it counted returned ballots from that precinct, which is unusual. There was also one more person who checked in at another precinct than it counted returned ballots for, which is not unusual.

"What I can tell you is we are still looking into that," Scott County Election Manager Julie Hanson said last week. "We are still investigating."

The GOP has now decided that this mystery is enough to file a lawsuit. According to the county, election results can be challenged through the courts within seven days of Monday's certification.

House GOP-Speaker Designate Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) says House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit, stating there are inconsistencies in vote reporting and "21 missing ballots," a press release says.

"The recount may be over, but the investigation into the 21 missing ballots in District 54A is still ongoing. Even after Friday's recount, enough ballots remain missing to potentially sway the outcome of the election. House Republicans are taking action to ensure that every legal vote counts and that the election is decided by the people of District 54A without interference."

According to Hanson in a press release on the vote certification, "I must emphasize that what we’re experiencing is demonstrating how the system is designed to work, with checks, rechecks, and verifications."

FOX 9 has reached out to the House DFL for comment on this pending lawsuit.