Weather superfan Nicolas Diaz helps Ian Leonard with his forecast

Ian Leonard got help with his forecast from a special guest and weather superfan Nicolas Diaz.

Nicolas is a big fan of FOX 9 and is especially interested in weather forecasting. A few weeks ago, after his mom reached out to Ian online, he got a chance to visit the FOX 9 studios and see the weather center in person.

During the visit, Ian planned a chance for Nicolas to come back and give his own forecast.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ian made that happen, bringing in Nicolas to stand in front of the green screen and deliver his forecast. Spoiler alert, temperatures remain a little more seasonable in the days ahead, compared to December.

