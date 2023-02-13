Warm weather continues early this week before chilly norms resurface

A strong area of low pressure will track Northeast out of The Four Corners region toward the Upper Midwest late tonight and through the day Tuesday.

The system brings a surge of warm air and a stream of moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico that will translate into rounds of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon with the possibility of over a half inch of rain into Tuesday night.

Cooler air follows the system out of the Northwest later Tuesday night changing the rain over to sloppy wet snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with little to no snow accumulation for the Twin Cities.