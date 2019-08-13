Video: Funnel cloud spotted in Alexandria, Minn. Sunday

A FOX 9 viewer captured a video that appears to show a funnel cloud in Alexandria, Minnesota Sunday.

Amanda Haroldson Aarsvold sent in the video which appears to show the cloud before it dissipated in the air.

According to the National Weather Service, some vorticity, or spin, produced some funnel clouds near the Alexandria area.

The Weather Service added that these types of funnel clouds are generally short-lived and rarely touch down to the ground.