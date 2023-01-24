Vermont woman falls, freezes to death outside of home

article

A 76-year-old woman died after she fell outside of her home and later froze, according to the Vermont State Police.

Authorities said the incident happened in Rupert on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched in the morning to the home where they found the unidentified woman deceased in the driveway on Sykes Hollow Road.

"Initial investigation indicates the victim, a 76-year-old woman, appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a fall," a report from VSP said.

Police said the investigation does not appear to be suspicious but accidental. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Northeast was hit with a snowstorm over the weekend after the region had been largely snow-free so far this winter .

FOX Weather contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.