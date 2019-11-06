Up to 3 inches of snow falls in southeastern Minnesota, dusting in metro slows morning commute

It's November 6 and the snow is falling in the metro and southern Minnesota.

A Winter Weather Advisory in place through mid to late morning across southern Minnesota. The light snow is tappering off, but a general 1-3-inch advisory zone is being reported thoughought the area.

Flurries have been falling in the metro making for slick conditions, but the bulk of the storm is hitting southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting all of the roads in southeastern Minnesota are covered in snow.

SNOW TOTALS

Owatonna: 3"

Mankato: 2"

Zumbrota: 2"

Prior Lake: 0.6"

Chanhassen & MSP Airport: 0.1"

