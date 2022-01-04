Tuesday thaw leads to blustery, raw and snowy Wednesday morning

Tuesday will be mild, but a dash of snow is on the way for the Twin Cities metro along with some strong winds that could cause travel concerns later tonight into Wednesday.

We’ll flirt with a thaw on Tuesday as we get a nice, mild afternoon with a high around 32 degrees. It will be the last warm day of the work-week before the frigid cold sets in for a few days.

Two to three inches of snow will blow into the metro Tuesday night on wind gusts of up to 45 mph. But it’s not the amount of snow that could be an issue, it’s what the wind it going to do to that snow.

Dayplanner for Tuesday, Jan. 4 (FOX 9)

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Tuesday evening and remains in effect until 3 p.m. Wednesday for blowing snow, drifting snow and possible whiteout conditions amid subzero temperatures. The blowing snow could make travel difficult throughout the night and into the Wednesday morning commute.

The snow will taper to flurries, but it will blow around all day on Wednesday. The high will dip to around 9 degrees, but with the wind it will feel more like 10 below.

