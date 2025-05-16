Suspected tornado causes major damage in St. Louis, Missouri

The Brief Powerful winds during severe storms in St. Louis, Missouri caused significant damage. A suspected tornado touched in the city. Authorities were responding to "multiple incidents" across the city during the severe weather.



Video shot by Levi Campbell shows strong winds, multiple downed trees, damage to buildings, and a tree that crushed a vehicle.

The video by Campbell also shows debris flying down Pershing Avenue in St. Louis during the strong winds.

The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the possible tornado.

According to the Associated Press, the St. Louis mayor said at least four people have died and others were hurt after the severe storms.