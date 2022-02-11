Super Bowl could be hottest on record while Minnesota enters the deep freeze

article

Super Bowl 56 is all set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California, not far from downtown L.A. It also has a pretty good chance to be the warmest Super Bowl ever played and could be 80° warmer than the Twin Cities at kickoff.

Not trying to add insult to injury here, but I think the whole world expected it to be much warmer in southern California than in Minnesota for the Super Bowl. But many could not have predicted this. Temperatures will be near record territory for LA, which typically sees mid-February temps in the mid to upper 60s. A far cry different from the average mid 20s for the Twin Cities, but Mother Nature decided to double down this year. With a ridge continuing to build in the west and a trough diving into Minnesota, our temperature differences will soar.

The hottest recorded kick off temperature for a Super Bowl was way back in 1973, also in LA when the temperature hit 84°. This year though, game time temp could be even warmer with a possibility of actually hitting 90°. Much like what happened when the Super Bowl was in Minneapolis in 2018, if the game were indoors, it wouldn't matter so much. But SoFi stadium isn't entirely indoors. It's sheltered with a glass roof... but air flows freely through it with no AC or heat in the building. That may make for a pretty toasty game. The brand new SoFi building has is said to have a unique design that is supposed to dispose of excess heat, but this will certainly be a big test to see if that works.

Here's a loop of weekend temps for the Southwest leading up to the Super Bowl.