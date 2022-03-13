Sunday weather forecast: Warm up begins in Minnesota

article

Sunday will mark the first day of a lovely springtime warm up! Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s statewide under plenty of sunshine.

Our work week will start off on a cloudier note with a few flakes and drips possible for the beginning of our day. A narrow band of precipitation will move in from the West late Sunday night, into Monday morning that will bring some minor accumulating snow to parts of Central Minnesota.

Most areas near and to the north of Interstate 94 could pick up 1-2 inches, with some potentially seeing as much as 3 inches. The metro falls on the southern fringe of this narrow band, but we could see a trace to around 1 inch of snow through mid-morning. Fortunately, any new accumulation won't stick around long as our temperatures warm through the week.

By mid-week, our quiet and warmer pattern will bring our afternoon highs into the 40s and 50s.