Summer warm holds for Sunday before we turn seasonable for Monday

After a week that felt more like summer than early October, temperatures will swing to more seasonable levels to start the week in Minnesota.

Sunday Forecast

What we know:

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to a few lower 80s over southern Minnesota today. We will stay very gusty, like yesterday, with a south and southwest wind still gusting into the 30s. A few stray showers will be scattered along a front pushing across Minnesota on Sunday. Watch for a random crack of thunder today.

Extended Forecast

What's Next: Temperatures turn colder for Monday, but the temperatures will actually be spot on for our seasonal averages. Highs stay in the lower to some mid-60s to kick off the work week. WE do look to moderate some with our overnight lows and daytime highs later in the week with lows forecast to drop to the 50s and daytime highs peaking in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Most of this week stays dry with a small chance of a few showers around Thursday.