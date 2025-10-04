Minnesota weather: Twin Cities breaks heat record Saturday

The Brief The Twin Cities had record-high heat Saturday, reaching 90 degrees. The previous record temperature was 89 degrees. Southern winds are causing the record warmth for fall.



The Twin Cities hit a record-high of 90 degrees Saturday as temperatures were high across the state.

Record heat in Minnesota

What we know:

The Twin Cities metro hit 90 degrees, breaking the previous record of 89 degrees.

The Twin Cities wasn't the only part of the state that broke a record. Hibbing hit 83 degrees, Brainerd hit 86 degrees, Rochester hit 86 degrees and Duluth hit 84 degrees, all breaking a record.

Winds out of the south are keeping the temperatures high this weekend and will continue overnight into Sunday.

What's next:

Sunday the heat will continue with a high temperature of 78 degrees.

As the winds shift, temperatures are expected to cool down by Sunday night.

The beginning of the week will be crisp, and the weather is expected to be seasonal for the rest of the week.