Severe thunderstorm watch issued as storms move into western Minnesota

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of west-central Minnesota as a quick-moving line of storms pushes west Saturday evening into the overnight.

The line is bringing gusty winds and hail, with a tornado or two possible through the evening.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. for areas to the west including Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls in the north to St. Cloud and Cakato.

The storms will move east through the evening. However, as the severe weather moves through Minnesota, it will push further north, skirting the northern edge of the metro.

The metro could see a thunderstorm overnight but most of the severe threat is expected to stay to the north and west of the Twin Cities.